Dr. Makis, "Healthcare" Turned Mild Mannered Cancer Doc Into Institutional Corruption SuperDoc!

This once cancer hero for AHS, from the Cross Cancer Institute, has been transformed into a "healthcare" corruption SuperDoc!

Dr. William Makis tells us his origin story and how the corrupt and evil bureaucrats of AHS, made decisions to collapse his successful and life extending work, in hopes to make more money. They essentially murdered the 2000+ patients that he worked with when they shut down the care facility.

Listen in as he details how he was slandered on New Years day when he posted a pleasant "thank you" to his supporters from a likely pharma bot and this lit the fuse on his eventual exposing of the crimes of this mob type entity we call healthcare.

Substack: https://substack.com/@makismd