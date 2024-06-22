The Final Race

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For years we have been promised the MedBeds and cures for illnesses and disease ... for years the dream has been dangled like a carrot and believers holding on for a miracle cure ... many died waiting on this race to the availability of he MedBeds ... if we can't make it together and share it's benefits together ... I will stay by your side and help you face the end and choose to join you , and will forgo any use of the MedBed to delay our being reunited of the other side ...
This song uses AI music and vocals set to my original lyrics...