Mike Benz: Redacted News Interview

Mike Benz, Founder & Executive Director of Foundation For Freedom Online, exposes:
* What was really hidden in the JFK files
* How intel agencies created Signal
* Intel involvement in drug cartels
* Astroturfed protests
Mike Benz | Redacted News (27 March 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6r9uyc-mike-benz-on-redacted-astroturfed-protests-intelligence-involvement-in-drug.html
https://rumble.com/v6rdwlk-mike-benz-exposes-what-was-really-hidden-in-the-jfk-files-and-how-intel-age.html