Joe Untamed: Vince Lanci on Gold, Markets & Trump’s D.C. Crackdown

Today on Joe Untamed, we dive deep into the turbulent world of global finance and precious metals with Vince Lanci, veteran commodity portfolio manager, founder of Echobay Partners, and publisher of the widely followed GoldFix Newsletter. With 30 years of experience navigating market volatility, Vince offers a unique perspective on gold, silver, and the U.S. economy, breaking down complex trends into actionable insights. From rising debt levels to shifting international trade, Vince sheds light on how savvy investors can protect wealth and understand the forces shaping markets today.

The conversation turns global as Vince explores China’s growing influence in gold pricing, the rise of BRICS nations exploring gold-backed trade systems, and the potential challenge these movements pose to the U.S. dollar’s dominance. With countries like Russia and China accumulating gold at unprecedented levels, Vince explains the potential implications for a parallel monetary system and what it means for the American investor navigating these uncertain times.

In addition to global market insights, Joe breaks down how President Trump’s decisive actions in Washington, D.C. are setting the tone for elsewhere in the country. From cracking down on crime, ending cashless bail, and enforcing law and order, to addressing systemic mismanagement, these moves are reshaping public trust. Tune in today ready to be informed.

https://x.com/joeoltmannx





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





https://untamednation.com/





Support the Untamed Sponsors!





How Untamed can help protect YOUR savings! Learn more today at Untamedgold.com #goldcopartner





Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new





Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!





Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products









Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW





Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help







