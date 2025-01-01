BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 370 - STBC Exposed
Darkness Is Falling
87 views • 6 months ago

In this video I want to remind you all once again of the terrible deception we find ourselves surrounded by and to WARN you all again NOT to be deceived by it. I am reminded of this daily because there are people who I know are NOT ready to depart this life yet. There are 10’s if not 100’s of thousands of so called Christian Social Media channels promoting a MIX of truth and error online and they all do this in the absolute belief and conviction that they are telling the truth. Untold millions of people are following these channels fully deceived by the doctrines being taught. HOW does this happen? Many people want to believe that there are different KINDS of Christians but THAT is a DECEPTION. There is only ONE KIND according to the scriptures. This thinking originates from False Bible College EDUCATED ministers who have been teaching False Jesuit Teachings from one generation to another. These teachings spread like a cancer over time. These False Teachings are what is called "Mainstream Christianity” today. Mainstream Christianity is nothing more than a giant Roman controlled Protestant Ecumenical Cult.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 382 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
