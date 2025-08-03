Did Sci-Fi Predict the Future or Program It?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was science fiction just about imagination? Or was it about social engineering? We decode early sci-fi classics like Frankenstein, The Time Machine, The Wizard of Oz, and War of the Worlds. What were these authors really telling us? Join us to explore how fiction became prophecy through media manipulation.
