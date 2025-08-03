BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Did Sci-Fi Predict the Future or Program It?
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
34 views • 1 month ago

Was science fiction just about imagination? Or was it about social engineering? We decode early sci-fi classics like Frankenstein, The Time Machine, The Wizard of Oz, and War of the Worlds. What were these authors really telling us? Join us to explore how fiction became prophecy through media manipulation.

MORE FREE SHOWS - NO LOGIN REQUIRED:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/


BECOME A MEMBER:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW - Episode 514 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS

https://www.crrow777radio.com/514-literature-that-celebrates-fiction-in-science/


FREE JASON LINDGREN PLAYLIST - NO LOGIN REQUIRED:

https://linktr.ee/freejasonlindgren


historynew world ordermediasocial engineeringscience fictionpredictive programmingtranshumanism
