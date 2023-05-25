Tom Renz | Media Ecstacy - Trump vs. DeSantis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The media is ecstatic over the Trump vs. Desantis battle that's well underway. DeSantis sent the opening shots over the bow this weekend regarding vaccines and informed consent. According to a study out of Northwestern, 25% of Americans are unvaxxed. This is probably the largest and most important swing voter block in history, and will make for a very interesting dynamic in the 2024 elections. #2024Elections #TrumpVsDeSantis #Vaxxed #UnVaxxed #SwingVoters #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
