Firstpost
Jan 17, 2024
European Union Plans Red Sea Mission to Deter Houthis | Vantage with Palki Sharma
The European Union has given initial approval for a plan to send warships to the Red Sea amid the Houthi threat. The Red Sea is a key trade route for Europe, carrying around 40% of all trade between the continent and Asia. Will Europe's involvement improve the situation? Palki Sharma tells you.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYROuZVqT48
