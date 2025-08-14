BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
At closest point, Russia & USA are about 2 miles apart across the Bering Strait
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
2
65 views • 4 weeks ago

A stone's throw away: Russian Delegation arrives in Alaska as summit nears

Part of the Russian delegation has landed in Anchorage, Alaska, on an IL-96 airliner for the upcoming Putin-Trump meeting on August 15.

But did you know? Russia and the US are practically neighbors!

👉 At their closest point, Russia and the USA are just 3.8km (about 2 miles) apart across the Bering Strait!

👉 The islands of Big Diomede (Russia) and Little Diomede (USA) stare at each other across the icy waters

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
