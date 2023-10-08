Resting On the Sabbath vs Resting in Jesus' Blood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Breaker
Oct 6, 2023
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the Sabbath, and how it was for ISRAEL and what penalty it entails for THEM not keeping it. He further shows that today we are not under the sabbath law of REST, rather our rest is in trusting the shed blood of Jesus Christ!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2AX1bW9bKQ