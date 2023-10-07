Melbourne Freedom Rally 7 October 2023 - Little Bourke Street

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of three videos this Saturday, covering our march from Parliament House into Little Bourke Street where a few speeches were given. Parliament House had a 'way-over-the-top' number of Police guarding the place. We had no trouble with them, and we left on our rally leaving them to keep the 'house' ultra-secure. Our group is a committed freedom community keeping it up each week, pushing back against the lies.