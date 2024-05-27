UK Police are TRAITORS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See here - https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/l-i-n-k-s
Source: @TRobinsonNewEra (Tommy Robinson on Twitter) "UK police can't seem to arrest actual criminals, but plain clothes detectives can rock up at your door because of a Facebook post due to an allegation of 'malicious communication'.
Meanwhile pro Hamas scum call for jihad on our streets and fuck all happens to them.
The UK police are a fucking joke." https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/1795015010705432926