America Repent Lest Your Candlestick be Removed
Freed From Evil
Freed From Evil
36 views • 12/10/2023

America vetoed any ceasefire in Gaza despite 15,000 people dead, almost all of them civilians and half of them children. America and Israel have blood on their hands. America is about to seal her fate but she brags, "...for she saith in her heart, I sit a queen, and am no widow, and shall see no sorrow." Therefore shall her plagues come in one day, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire: for strong is the Lord God who judgeth her. Revelation Chapter 18:7-8 will soon come to pass. 

Keywords
prophecyisraeljewspalestinegenocidenwonew world orderzionismend timesnetanyahugazadispensationalism
