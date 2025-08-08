BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Canadian Tyranny: Banning Hikes on Your Own Land – America's Wake-Up Call | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 1 month ago

In this explosive episode of The News Behind the News, Sean Morgan exposes the tyrannical overreach in Nova Scotia, Canada, where the government has outlawed hiking, camping, fishing, and even driving on wooded lands—including private property—under the guise of wildfire prevention. Fines up to $25,000 crush everyday freedoms, demanding unquestioning obedience that defies logic and sovereignty.


This isn't isolated; it signals a calculated global push to erode individual rights, with leftist agendas in states like Hawaii and California poised to exploit similar crises. Wake up, America—our self-reliance and constitutional liberties hang in the balance. Rally against this encroachment before it spreads.


Watch now and arm yourself with the truth. Visit johnmichaelchambers.com for past episodes and subscribe at seanmorganreport.substack.com for my reports delivered straight to your inbox.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
libertyself-relianceleftist agendagovernment controlconstitutional rightsemergency powerstruth movementfreedom rallysean morgannews behind the newsprivate property rightsnova scotia tyrannywildfire lockdowncanada overreachfreedom erosionhiking bancamping prohibitionfishing restrictionsglobalist pushhawaii controlcalifornia restrictionsgovernment fines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy