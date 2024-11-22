Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for himself and Yoav Gallant are "anti-Semitic". (famous motto repeated until everyone is brainwashed and paid enough to repeat it, or stupid enough to believe it... Cynthia)

💥 Netenyahu is dissatisfied with the ICC’s decision to arrest him for being a war criminal. He is convincing the people that israel is protecting the population of Gaza, feeding them, giving them medical supplies, and maximizing efforts of evacuating them. Netenyahu blatantly said this despite the death of nearly 45000 Palestinians in Gaza.