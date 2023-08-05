NanoTech Crimes Against Humanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nano-Tech Found In Both Vaxxed & Un-Vaxxed
* Quantum Dot technologies are being found in the blood of vaxxed as well as unvaxxed people. This technology has the ability to organize various materials into self-assembly — and to operate, communicate and build structures in the blood.
* The ’rona jabs are full of rare/heavy metals to make all manner of nanotechnology.
* It seems almost everyone is infected with some sort of nanotech.
* Everybody’s blood seems to contain materials required to produce the filaments and latticework for this technology.
* We may have been infected by chemtrails.
* The good news: Dr. Ana Mihalcea has found a remedy.
* Antioxidants can dissolve the filament clots; EDTA chelation therapy can remedy infected blood within 3 days; and mega-dosing Vitamin C also works.
Documentation: Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
WATCH: How To Operate A Human Via Remote Control - Dr. Charles Morgan
Reese Reports | 5 August 2023