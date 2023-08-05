BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NanoTech Crimes Against Humanity
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
577 views • 08/05/2023

Nano-Tech Found In Both Vaxxed & Un-Vaxxed

* Quantum Dot technologies are being found in the blood of vaxxed as well as unvaxxed people. This technology has the ability to organize various materials into self-assembly — and to operate, communicate and build structures in the blood.

* The ’rona jabs are full of rare/heavy metals to make all manner of nanotechnology.

* It seems almost everyone is infected with some sort of nanotech.

* Everybody’s blood seems to contain materials required to produce the filaments and latticework for this technology.

* We may have been infected by chemtrails.

* The good news: Dr. Ana Mihalcea has found a remedy.

* Antioxidants can dissolve the filament clots; EDTA chelation therapy can remedy infected blood within 3 days; and mega-dosing Vitamin C also works.


Documentation: Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

WATCH: How To Operate A Human Via Remote Control - Dr. Charles Morgan

Reese Reports | 5 August 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64ce3f0a71072a354849b159

Keywords
chemtrailartificial intelligencenanotechnologyremote accesschelationantioxidantbioweaponvaxgreg reesevitamin cbiowarfarenanoparticlejabremote controledtacoronaviruscovidplandemicmorgellonneural implantquantum dothydrogelcharles morganself-assemblyana mihalcea
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy