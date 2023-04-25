SurrealPolitiks S01E006 - Misesian Socialism - Part 1

In the practice of Realpolitik, it is typically considered ill advised to go out of one's way to antagonize the greatest possible number of political participants with one's speech.

Today we break that rule with our episode title "Misesian Socialism".

The phrasing derives from the name of one Ludwig von Mises, an Austrian economist of Jewish ancestry, who rather famously held socialism in the utmost contempt. Thus at first glance, we might appear to be dealing with a contradiction of terms, and be presumed to have made a failed attempt at humor.

Fail we just might, but humor is not the goal.

In recent discussions, here and elsewhere, we've delved into economics at some depth. The manner in which we have done this has created substantial confusion in off air conversations, and one suspects this is because it does not seem to fall into the pre-defined categories most are familiar with. The approach we have taken is to apply the teachings of what are commonly considered "classical" or "free market" economics to the task of central economic planning, and the achievement of what are typically considered socialist ends.