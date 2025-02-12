© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brighteon: Schumer, Charlie Kirk: HUD Secretary, Devory Darkins: Elon, Doug In Exile: USAID SCANDAL | EP1471 - Highlights Begin 02/12/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6jylrj-ep1471.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Brighteon 02/12 - The 'only person talking about a shutdown' is Schumer, lawmaker says
https://www.brighteon.com/f09eb1a3-5aed-41ea-81b4-db348bf3383a
***
Charlie Kirk 02/12 - How Scott Turner Has Already Saved Millions of Taxpayer Dollars in His First Week As HUD Secretary
https://rumble.com/embed/v6heve4/?pub=2trvx
***
Devory Darkins 02/12 - Elon Musk DOMINATES media as he takes questions
***
Doug In Exile 02/12 - JUST IN: USAID SCANDAL - Funded The MOST UNTHINKABLE In Media History!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6gz90a/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths