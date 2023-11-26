© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We Must Not Exploit War in Israel To Fund War in Ukraine! | Rep. Matt Gaetz
I am against Joe Biden’s proposed $100 billion supplemental that combines aid for Ukraine and Israel together. It will create more challenges for our Southern Border and won’t make us safer abroad.
Congress should not use the goodwill Americans have toward Israel to drag along our continued involvement in Ukraine.
(Fox News Live, 11/26/23)
Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!
Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/firebrand-with-matt-gaetz/id1512848110
X: https://x.com/RepMattGaetz
TRUTH Social: www.truthsocial.com/@repmattgaetz
GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/repmattgaetz
Gab: https://gab.com/RepMattGaetz
YouTube: www.youtube.com/repmattgaetz