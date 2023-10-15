© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Cross RDST Gives Insight Into Dire Situation In West Bank & Gaza.
- 'The situation of siege, where people are explicitly denied access to food, water and electricity that they desperately need, is not compatible with international humanitarian law' – Stephen Ryan from the Red Cross Rapid deployment standing team said, commenting on the situation in the West Bank and Gaza.