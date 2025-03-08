Fluoride is an industrial byproduct that was once considered waste, with no viable use.





However, corporations found a way to market it as a health benefit, turning a disposal problem into a profitable industry.





From the beginning, the push to introduce fluoride into drinking water and dental products was driven by corporate interests rather than genuine public health concerns.





The effort to rebrand fluoride as an essential, beneficial chemical is one of the most widespread propaganda campaigns in modern history, fueled by industry-backed studies, government endorsements, and media influence.