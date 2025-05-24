BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What’s Polish pres candidate doing mid-debate?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
172 views • 3 months ago

What’s Polish pres candidate doing mid-debate?

Karol Nawrocki claims he popped some snus in his mouth — so tobacco, nothing harder.

Probably not the most appropriate time to do that.

One problem: those tobacco pouches are banned in Poland.

Polish presidential candidate caught taking mystery substance live

During televised debates, Karol Nawrocki appeared to sniff a suspicious substance — again, as Polish Twitter users were quick to point out.

While Polish media suggest it was snus, the candidate insists it was “nicotine gum.” 


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy