What’s Polish pres candidate doing mid-debate?

Karol Nawrocki claims he popped some snus in his mouth — so tobacco, nothing harder.

Probably not the most appropriate time to do that.

One problem: those tobacco pouches are banned in Poland.

Polish presidential candidate caught taking mystery substance live

During televised debates, Karol Nawrocki appeared to sniff a suspicious substance — again, as Polish Twitter users were quick to point out.

While Polish media suggest it was snus, the candidate insists it was “nicotine gum.”



