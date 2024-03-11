Viktor Orbán is openly backing his long-term ally PDJT in the 2024 White House race.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Conservative champion, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, is an unabashed fan of Donald Trump – and he is not afraid to speak his mind time and again.
Days after visiting Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump – and snubbing President Biden in the process – Orbán has doubled down on his prediction about the upcoming Trump administration.
The Hungarian leader said that Donald Trump will not fund Ukraine’s war effort against Russia if (when?) he is elected US president again.
Reuters reported:
“‘He will not give a penny in the Ukraine-Russia war. That is why the war will end’, the conservative premier said after meeting Mr. Trump in Florida.”
Trump has publicly said that he will end the war ‘within 24 hours’ if elected – but provided no details.