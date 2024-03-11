BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Viktor Orbán is openly backing his long-term ally PDJT in the 2024 White House race.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
42 views • 03/11/2024

Conservative champion, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, is an unabashed fan of Donald Trump – and he is not afraid to speak his mind time and again.

Days after visiting Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump – and snubbing President Biden in the process – Orbán has doubled down on his prediction about the upcoming Trump administration.

The Hungarian leader said that Donald Trump will not fund Ukraine’s war effort against Russia if (when?) he is elected US president again.

Reuters reported:

“‘He will not give a penny in the Ukraine-Russia war. That is why the war will end’, the conservative premier said after meeting Mr. Trump in Florida.”

Trump has publicly said that he will end the war ‘within 24 hours’ if elected – but provided no details.

Keywords
hungaryviktor orbanpeace strategybacks president trump
