DOGZILLA ATTACKS NEW YORK CITY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**New York City Under Siege by Fire-Breathing Dogzilla!** – Panic grips New York City as a monstrous hybrid, dubbed "Dogzilla," wreaks havoc on the metropolis. This towering creature, blending the ferocious form of Godzilla with the unmistakable head of a beagle, emerged from the Hudson River at dawn. Standing over 300 feet tall, Dogzilla’s fiery breath has reduced Midtown to a smoldering ruin, with iconic skyscrapers crumbling under its rampage. Eyewitnesses report the beast’s howls echoing over the chaos, its spiked tail demolishing bridges as flames engulf Times Square. Authorities have declared a state of emergency, evacuating millions as the military scrambles fighter jets and tanks to confront the canine colossus. Scientists speculate a bizarre genetic mutation may be to blame, but no solution is in sight. Residents are urged to stay indoors as Dogzilla’s unpredictable path leaves the city in ashes. Will humanity tame this fiery hound, or is this the end of NYC as we know it? Stay tuned.