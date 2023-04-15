BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
On Diamond and Silk Show, Ava did a simple math of the so-called fraud money in the documents which the government provided to the court
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
40 views • 04/15/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2egd46dc5f

04/13/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

On Diamond and Silk Show, Ava did a simple math of the so-called fraud money in the documents which the government provided to the court. It turned out that the government duplicated the calculation in one entry, so the total number is not correct. Besides, they also claim money already seized by the SEC as Miles Guo’s fraud money. There are many other inconsistencies in their accusations of Miles Guo, which are totally absurd and laughable.


04/13/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

在Diamond and Silk 节目上，Ava对检方提交给法庭的文件显示的欺诈金额进行了简单的计算。 结果显示政府重复计算了一个条目，导致总数错误。而且，他们还把早已经被SEC冻结的资金列为郭文贵先生的欺诈金额。还有很多错漏之处，简直非常荒谬和可笑。


