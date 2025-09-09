BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Greta Thunberg’s Freedom Flotilla says its aid ship was struck by a suspected drone attack, setting a ablaze
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 week ago

Greta Thunberg’s Freedom Flotilla says its aid ship, carrying Greta along with other activists and humanitarian supplies, was struck by a suspected drone attack, setting a ablaze. Organizers say the vessel was part of the Gaza aid mission when it came under attack.

More info:  According to the Tunisian National Guard, initial inspections suggest that the fire aboard the Sumud Flotilla vessel was caused by the ignition of a life jacket.

Apparently, the boat’s generator exploded, while the Tunisian National Guard denies any involvement of hostile drones.

🔗 OSINTWarfare (https://x.com/OSINTWarfare/status/1965236214463975872)

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
