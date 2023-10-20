Is Venezuela joining the American Empire?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
With major U.S. interventions in Ukraine and Israel, one must not forget that America interferes in the affairs of nations all over the world; with U.S. taxpayers on the hook for all of it. Meddling in Venezuela was in and out of the news this week. The U.S. agreed to decrease economic sanctions in exchange for Venezuela holding elections under international supervision, and of course, oil. Is this the proper role for the U.S. government?