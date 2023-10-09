The Escalation of War! The AI Disinfo War! AI Reverse Speech is Legit! Text with Jesus?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, we discuss a range of subjects. The war in Israel seems to be leading to the prophesied conflict between the US and Iran. There's an AI Disinfo War raging. It is with AI as it is with people: Reverse Speech is Legit! Text with Jesus? The "Image of the Beast" Speaks! CIA Agent Confesses "We Created Adrenochrome Farms." For at least the last 35 years, we've been picking up a radio signal from space every 22 minutes! Scriptures with Aaron
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TextJesusAI_DisinfoWar.mp4
Jeff Rense And David Oates - The First Radio Program In Which Reverse Speech Proves AI Is Sentient - Listen!
https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_041823_hr3.mp3
More Shocking AI Speech Reversals Showing That AI Is Sentient And Duplicitous
https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_053023_hr3.mp3
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
