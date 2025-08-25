Just one line from COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯:





So...the “vaccine” is YOUR OWN PERSONAL MAC ADDRESS 📶





https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine





Dr. Edward Group, DC - Read👏that👏again👏





What Sabrina Wallace uncovered is deeply disturbing.





DARPA and biotech pushing nanotech that can replicate, form its own neural networks, and even build internal AI. 💉⚠️





This is transhumanism in action, and it’s already here.





But here’s what I want you to remember: your body is divinely designed to heal and protect itself. 🧬✨





Even with these assaults, detoxification, fasting, cleansing, and strengthening your natural bioenergetic field can disrupt and remove what doesn’t belong.





That’s why I’ve dedicated over 30 years to teaching detox — because no matter what “they” put inside of us, the answer is always the same:

🌿 Cleanse the parasites.

🌿 Remove the toxins, heavy metals, and foreign proteins.

🌿 Strengthen your vibration and your connection to God’s design.





Don’t give in to fear. Educate yourself. Take action. Detox. Reclaim sovereignty over your anatomy.





Dr. Edward Group, DC ❤️





