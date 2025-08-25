BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DARPA AND BIOTECH PUSHING NANOTECH THAT CAN REPLICATE 💉 FORM ITS OWN NEURAL NETWORKS AND EVEN BUILD
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
204 views • 3 weeks ago

Just one line from COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯:


So...the “vaccine” is YOUR OWN PERSONAL MAC ADDRESS 📶


https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine


Dr. Edward Group, DC - Read👏that👏again👏


What Sabrina Wallace uncovered is deeply disturbing.


DARPA and biotech pushing nanotech that can replicate, form its own neural networks, and even build internal AI. 💉⚠️


This is transhumanism in action, and it’s already here.


But here’s what I want you to remember: your body is divinely designed to heal and protect itself. 🧬✨


Even with these assaults, detoxification, fasting, cleansing, and strengthening your natural bioenergetic field can disrupt and remove what doesn’t belong.


That’s why I’ve dedicated over 30 years to teaching detox — because no matter what “they” put inside of us, the answer is always the same:

🌿 Cleanse the parasites.

🌿 Remove the toxins, heavy metals, and foreign proteins.

🌿 Strengthen your vibration and your connection to God’s design.


Don’t give in to fear. Educate yourself. Take action. Detox. Reclaim sovereignty over your anatomy.


Dr. Edward Group, DC ❤️


#DetoxNow #RootCauseHealing #TranshumanismExposed #NanotechTruth #SelfHealing #HealthSovereignty #GlobalHealingInstitute #DrEdwardGroup #SanrinaWallace


Source: https://x.com/dr_edwardgroup/status/1959352368786776184


Thumbnail: https://music.youtube.com/podcast/AUImLcTuRQw

Keywords
nanotechdr edward groupcovidiocracysabrina wallacebiological wifiship-in-a-bottle theory of covid-19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy