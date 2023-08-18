What is a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW)? Lockheed Martin shows you.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Directed Energy: "The Time For Laser Weapon Systems Has Come" Lockheed Martin
At sea, land, air and space, Lockheed Martin has developed laser weapon technology systems for stealth attacks. Hear from experts about how these systems comine with platform integration to address a range of so-called threats!
