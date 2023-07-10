BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biological Male Is Crowned As 'Miss Netherlands' & Killer Robot Soldiers-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 10 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
111 views • 07/10/2023

Looking around at the end times landscape today, and one thing immediately jumps out at me. The whole world is coming apart at the seams, and everywhere you look, in every sector of society, it is pure unsheeted insanity. A biological male is crowned as Miss Netherlands? Military forces around the globe are in a covert arms race to develop terrifying new AI weaponry? Sure sounds like somebody's been reading their King James Bible.

"Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you." Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we have a seemingly endless menu today from which to pull fascinating and horrible stories to talk about. The war between Russia and Ukraine is officially 500 days old, and NATO has called an emergency meeting to discuss next steps in the ongoing proxy war. In Georgia, a small town preacher has discovered how to put bodies in the pews, get rid of the gospel and bring in the queers. In the Northeast and the Southwest, the weather has official gone haywire, and in Washington DC, Alex Soros is opening the checkbook preparing to influence the 2024 election. Just another day on the front lines of the end times, all this and more on this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
