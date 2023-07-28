Stew Peters and David Jose on the Satanic Order of the Roman Jesuits 2022Apr14

Original Title: Jesuit Order:

Our Forefather's Warning a Scholarly Look Into the Historical Record of Subversion



The Jesuits are the Special Solders of the Devil, they where giving authority from the Beast 666 known by many as by blasphemies titles like the Pope, Holy Father and His Holiness in 1540 to counter the Protest against the authority of the Roman Poop 666 finding out and testifying he was the Antichrist of the Bible! They where sent out to stop the Protest, regain the lost and the rest of the world. Nearly 500 years later they have done exactly that with very high success.

The Soldiers of the Satanic Queen of the Heavens are the neck of the Antichristian Head, and the Head is the Top of the Satanic Pyramid.

Get on top of things, it is the Roman World Order.



More on the Jesuits can be found in my Media player, at the moment this Link works but if I change something on the webpage it will break and you have to go to the site and find the media player yourself but for now as writing it can be found here: https://JesusGod-Pope666.Info/uvpf.php#/?playlistId=8&videoId=0

- Darkijah