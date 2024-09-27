The Words Of Jesus or The words Of Zion?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a redo of my previous video, this is the first part a much better presentation. It demonstrates the difference between Zionist beliefs and the spirit generated by the words of Jesus Christ through His Words. To me when understood it becomes a cognizant understanding of Jesus and His works. It begins a journey into a true relationship with God. As the prophecy of Moses states Jesus is the servant of Gods words. Jesus claims this throughout the Gospels.