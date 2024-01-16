Do these FAA hiring PRIORITIES make you COMFORTABLE flying?

Glenn Beck





Jan 15, 2024





The Federal Aviation Administration is reportedly taking "diversity, equity, and inclusion" toa whole new level. Apparently, the federal government has ordered the FAA to prioritize hiring people with a wide range of disabilities - everything from "severe intellectual disability" and "psychiatric disability" to "paralysis" and "dwarfism." Coupled with all the recent drama surrounding Boeing, Glenn asks, does this make you more comfortable flying? Because apparently, the FAA thinks it should: “Diversity is integral to achieving FAA’s mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond,” its website says. Do you agree?





