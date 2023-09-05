BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Doctrine Matters
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
65 followers
Follow
4 views • 09/05/2023

March 7th, 2021

The doctrine of Jesus Christ and the 1st-century apostles are vitally important to every Christian's faith. John wrote in his second epistle that those who have not doctrine know not God, yet many pastors ignore doctrine for the sake of their own comfort and falsehoods. Pastor Dean teaches on what the scriptures say about doctrine and highlights a few "scary verses" that every believer needs to understand and meditate on.

"And they continued stedfastly in the apostles' doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread, and in prayers." Acts 2:42

truthscripturedoctrinedean odle
