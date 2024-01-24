1/23/24 TRUMP NH! Kari Lake Bribe, HIAS, Bl_nken, TX FF #RonnaResign

1/23/24: As Trump dominates NH Primary, Kari Lake exposes attempted bribe by Dewit, AZ GOP Chair. Meanwhile, Blinken & Majorkas orchestrate US invasion in Darien Gap with HIAS central in USAID TP$ Funding. HIAS creates Foundation last week to grift billions for Globalists , and IOM, UN’s invasion org., headed by Amy Pope, senior advisor on migration to Biden....

Here are the links for today’s video:

Trump crushes NH:

https://www.newsmax.com/us/donald-trump-new-hampshire-gop/2024/01/23/id/1150731/





AZ GOP Chair, Jeff Dewit, caught on audio trying to bribe Kari Lake not to run:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/revealed-arizona-gop-chair-rino-jeff-dewit-attempted/





Was SCOTUS Bribed? 5-4 vote to allow Feds to trump TX State on border protection:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/wayne-root-i-say-loud-what-others-only/





No Oaths of Office! Impostors stage Coup on USA: Blinken, Majorkas, Garland, Austin and many more...

http://www.standardnewswire.com/news/8980819007.html





HIAS: USAID, State Dept.,UN, DHS funding this M_ssad connected NGO and now, Foundation:

https://hias.org/statements/un-recognizes-hias-cross-border-response-darien-gap/





General info on HIAS:

https://hias.org/

https://hias.org/news/2023-year-review/





Board Chair of HIAS:

https://hias.org/team/jeffrey-blattner





HIAS' Israel Discount Bank (IDB):

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israel_Discount_Bank





HIAS expanding into 23 countries! Needs 758 new employees!

https://www.zippia.com/hias-careers-88403/jobs/#





R2P with HIAS in Ukraine/Poland:

https://r2p.org.ua/en/category/partnery





Amy Pope, Biden's senior migration advisor, selected as Director General of UN's IOM- International Organization on Migration:

https://www.iom.int/biography-iom-director-general





