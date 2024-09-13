IN FOCUS: DR. BRET WEINSTEIN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evolutionary biologist & co-host of Dark Horse Podcast, Bret Weinstein, PhD, sits down with Del for an in-depth conversation including a groundbreaking scientific discovery he made in his early career, the controversy he was embroiled in as a professor that became nationwide news, and his evolution in awareness of some of the most critical issues affecting our world today including COVID-19, vaccines and the freedom of the individual.
#BretWeinsteinPhD #DarkHorsePodcast