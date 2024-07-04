BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chocolate Cake With Chocolate Ganache Glaze health and fitness Cake Homemade. #indulovecooking
47 views • 10 months ago

Chocolate Cake With Chocolate Ganache Glaze Cake Homemade. #indulovecooking #treding #virul #cake #

***The cake (16cm round pan)

60g cocoa powder

200ml hot coffee

150g all purpose flour

1tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 pinch of salt


2 eggs

170g sugar

75ml milk

60g oil

1 tbsp vanilla

1 tbsp vinegar


***Chocolate butter cream

300g room temperature butter

50g cocoa powder

200g powdered sugar (you can add up to 300g if you want more sweet)

80g dark chocolate (finely chopped)

60g heavy cream


***Chocolate ganache glaze

130g dark chocolate (finely chopped)

130g heavy cream (boiled

Keywords
