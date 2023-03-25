BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EUROPA The Last Battle Part 5 -- The Final Solution to the European Problem -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
172 views • 03/25/2023

Karl Marx: “Accuse Your Enemy Of What You Are Doing, As You Are Doing It To Create Confusion”

The Kalergi Plan is a genocide project which was created and worked out by the politician and mestizo Mr. Richard Nikolaus Coudenhove Kalergi together with his freemason colleagues. They were the predecessors of the European Union which has got the aim to destroy Europe and to exterminate the white race. At the same time multi cultural culture and massive immigration of Negroes, Asian people, mestizo people, Latin "American" people, natives from "America" and Muslims should be fostered, with the aim to mix all the races, creating and breeding in this way a passive mestizo race - this was the special expectation - which should be tamed, which should be calculable and manipulable, which should be of a minor character and with minor intelligence. Governing in this way should be possible to be executed by a "jewish" "elite", (I.E. globalist crime syndicate), aristocracy, for ever. This means, the minor spirit should make it impossible for the new mestizos to organize rebellions, and they should not at all become aware that they would be dominated. This project was elaborated with 28 thesis and is inspired from the social sciences with the statement that humans could be governed like animals which cannot rebel because of their low intelligence.

🔻
🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 1 -- Marxism, Communism & Zionism. A worldwide Communist state under jewish domination. -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/50daa6ac-9bcf-42ba-b566-f40aae691e91

🔻
🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 2 -- The Bad War -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/208cafca-3cb3-47af-a331-fa813525fe0b

🔻
🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 3 -- The Rise of Adolf Hitler -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/eda6fe56-4f4e-49fd-83b6-48e792325c1c

🔻
🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 4 -- Judea Declares War on Germany -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/e845418e-4491-4913-912c-b42c57137200

🔻
🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 5 -- The Final Solution to the European Problem -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/7512eb12-f17c-44ec-b60c-16d95e5e2da6

🔻
🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 6 -- Operation Barbarossa -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/94d3d825-be6e-43e5-acb1-2417fc8a7ada

Keywords
hitlernwonew world orderww2ww1europa the last battle part 5the final solution to the european problem
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy