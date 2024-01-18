What They Are Planning Is Anyone's Guess - Gareth Icke Tonight

Gareth Icke Tonight





Jan 18, 2024





On the show this week





Dr Mark Sherwood joins us to talk about his new DNA testing technique, that can provide more personalised medical care. We’ll also be touching on disease X, and what that may be about.





Rebecca Charles in on the line from the US to tell us about the obscene concoction of drugs given in the name of covid protocols, that ultimately cost the life of her 28 year old daughter, Danielle.





Author and health coach Tracy M Slepcevic tells us about her book ‘Warrior Mom. A mothers journey in healing her son with autism.





And ‘The Other Party’ founder Dominic Ryder tells us how politics doesn’t need politicians, and how we ourselves, need to take control of decision making.





