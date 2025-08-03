First Woman get Chip-Neuralink- Let's MEET "P8 and P9"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Date of Video: August 2, 2025
This isn't a SCI FI article, it is NOW and OUR FUTURE!! You've been warned.
Elon Musk has just revealed new updates about Neuralink’s human trials—including the first female patient to receive a brain chip implant. In this video, I break down everything we know about Neuralink Patients P8 and P9, what the implants mean, and why this matters.
👁️ Are we witnessing the future of human evolution—or the beginning of something more dangerous?