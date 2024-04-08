BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nutrition, knowledge, mental blocks, supplements, recipes, immune system, energy, & brain function.
23 views • 04/08/2024

Courtney's Healing Journey Book Signing at Fiesta on the Square in Amarillo, Texas this Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 10-5. This event will be at 1932 Civic Circle in Amarillo, Texas and is hosted by The Shops at Wolflin Square and Avant Garden. Free admission and books will be $20 each signed by both authors. https://bookshop.org/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory/9780578822051?aid=8732&listref=new-releases-6355c934-7b13-4482-b4cc-ee454f7a1fa7

Does a Cell Have Consciousness? https://compassionwithkim.com/?p=476

Active for healthy brain function. https://shop.plexusworldwide.com/kimseymour/product/plexus-active

The Triplex with Microbiome Activating Slim, ProBio5 and BioCleanse https://shop.plexusworldwide.com/kimseymour/product/plexus-triplex

For the Thieves essential oil my ID # is 12668940. https://www.youngliving.com/en_us/products/thieves-essential-oil-blend

For yeast free recipes https://www.amazon.com/Yeast-Free-Kitchen-II-Jane-Remington/dp/1365098419/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=yeast+free+kitchen&qid=1619726424&sr=8-3

