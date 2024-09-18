© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few minutes ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation finally reported on the situation around the settlement of 'Lyubimovka' in the Kursk region. So, the Russian military department officially stated that as of September 18, 2024, Russian troops continue to conduct military operations in the Western part of 'Lyubimovka', gradually squeezing out the Ukrainian Army units from this village...........................................................................
