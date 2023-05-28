Watch For Increasing End Times Signs!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we'll be comparing and contrasting Joel 2 with Revelation 6 to forewarn you of increasing signs noted in each book. It's my contention that a simple form of revival will occur before the Sixth Deal and then the final seven years begin based on the sequence of Joel 2:28-31. That means we are in that Window of Revival for about seven more years! Joel 2 offers other insights that may be gleaned. Join us!