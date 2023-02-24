BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kaseem Vauls (21): Football player on ventilator after cardiac arrest. 10-15% heart function
160 views • 02/24/2023

"A defensive lineman at Jackson State is in a hospital after going into cardiac arrest on Wednesday [February 15th, 2023], according to his father.

"Kaseem Vauls had to be resuscitated and put on a ventilator after the Wednesday morning incident.

"His father, William, says that Vauls visited the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Tuesday night with stomach pain. However, doctors found out that his heart was operating at just 10% to 15%."

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/college-defensive-lineman-ventilator-cardiac-arrest-father-says

"'What the doctors think happened, that when Kaseem’s heart was failing, that what was giving him the stomach pains,' William told The Clarion-Ledger. 'His liver was suffering as fluid built up with toxins in his liver, kidneys and blood. All those toxins built up in his blood stream and his heart could not operate properly and the machine is being used to clean out the blood and toxins.'"

https://nypost.com/2023/02/17/jackson-states-kaseem-vauls-resuscitated-after-cardiac-arrest/

SOURCES

New York Post segment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvaKpOQIhcU

Deion Sanders speech about wanting all players and staff fully vaxxed (Aug 20, 2021):
https://twitter.com/GoJSUTigers/status/1428530795476656131

Deion Sanders huge blood clots and toe amputation (Mar. 16, 2022:
https://people.com/health/an-orthopedic-surgeon-on-why-deion-sanders-had-2-toes-amputated/

Mirrored - frankploegman

Keywords
cardiac arrestfootball playerkaseem vauls
