Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Revelation 18: The 4th Angel & The Loud Cry. East-West Prophecy: Military Takeover In America
channel image
SavingHealthMinistries
10 Subscribers
31 views
Published a month ago

Revelation 18 And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the earth was lightened with his glory. 2 And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird. 3 For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies. 4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.


Myanmar Crisis Sets Stage for Biden-Xi Duel. Myanmar’s generals are providing U.S. President Joe Biden with an early test of how he’ll seek to promote American values in China’s backyard.


China and Russia blocked the UN from condemning Myanmar's military coup. China and Russia blocked the UN Security Council from condemning the Myanmar coup. Myanmar's military detained politicians and imposed a state of emergency on Monday. China has close ties to Myanmar, and its state media called the coup a "cabinet reshuffle."


Russia Warns Joe Biden It Will Retaliate Against Any U.S. Sanctions Over Alexei Navalny. Russia has warned that it will retaliate against any American sanctions imposed over the imprisonment of anti-corruption and pro-democracy campaigner Alexei Navalny, who was jailed for almost three years on Tuesday.


#Revelation18 #MyanmarCrisis #JoeBiden #BiblicalProphecy


🔔 Subscribe for More


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541

Keywords
mark of the beastrevelation 7end times prophecyus-china relationsglory of godbiblical prophecyrevelation 18holy angelschristian eschatologylighten the earthmyanmar crisis 2021biden-xi relationschina and russia un vetomyanmar military coupinternational politicsgeopolitical conflictunited nations debate144k revelationrevelation 18 explained

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket