Hezbollah Releases Footage Of Attack On Drone, Israel Admits Soldier Was Killed

Hezbollah has released video footage confirming that its air defenses hit a Hermes 450 combat drone of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the early morning of November 18.

Initially, the IDF claimed that its air defense managed to shoot down the surface-to-air missile that was fired at the drone. However, after the release of the footage the IDF said that a drone made an “emergency landing” after being hit. Hezbollah said that the drone’s wreckage was seen falling over the Galilee Panhandle in northern Israel.

After targeting the drones, Hezbollah announced that its fighters had targeted the Israeli military sites of Hadab al-Bustan, Bayad Blida and al-Raheb as well as the Ramim barracks and a newly-established headquarters of the IDF in Wadi Sasa’a with various weapons, including anti-tank guided missiles and rockets.

The group’s fighters also targeted two gatherings of Israeli troops in Shtoula forest and close to the town of Khallet Warda.

In separate statements announcing the attacks, Hezbollah said that they were carried out “in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance.”

Additionally, the group released video footage documenting some of the attacks that targeted Israeli military sites on November 16 and 17.

Hebrew media reported that a soldier from the 933rd “Nahal” Brigade was killed on the border with Lebanon, without specifying when.

In response to Hezbollah’s recent attacks, the IDF said that its attack helicopters and fighter jets struck a number of targets in southern Lebanon, including compounds, observation posts and what was described as an “advanced air defense system” of the group. Lebanese media didn’t report any casualties.

Hezbollah and its allies have had near-daily exchanges of fire with the IDF along the Israeli-Lebanese border since the October 7 Hamas-led surprise attack from Gaza.

As of November 18, the clashes on the Lebanese front have claimed the lives of eight IDF troops, three Israeli civilians, 74 fighters of Hezbollah, two fighters from the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, one fighter from the Lebanese Resistance Regiments, three fighters from the Hamas Movement, four fighters from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and 16 Lebanese civilians.

Sources @South Front

