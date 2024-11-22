Scott Ritter REVEALS: U.S Backs Israel’s Nuclear Strike Plan, Putin & Iran Order EMERGENCY Meeting!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter uncovers the high-stakes developments as the U.S. reportedly supports Israel’s nuclear strike strategy amidst escalating regional tensions. He delves into the reactions from Russia and Iran, which have called for an emergency meeting to address the crisis. Ritter examines the geopolitical and military implications of these moves, warning of the catastrophic potential of nuclear brinkmanship and the urgent need for international diplomacy to prevent a global catastrophe.
Mirrored - War Zone Echo TV
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/