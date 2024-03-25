BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌟 Embrace The Power Of Thoughts 💭
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 03/25/2024

🤔 Did you know your thoughts can shape your actions?

🤝 Join with Clément Decrop the author of The Idea Space: The Science of Awakening Your Non-Self to discover the power of noticing and backtracking your thoughts to avoid constant self-criticism?

🎙️ http://bit.ly/49IB8E2

🚀 Unlock the key to distinguishing between useful and unuseful thoughts. 😮

👨 He explains Awesome thoughts include gratitude and intellectually stimulating ideas, fostering positivity and growth. Avoid unawesome thoughts like disharmony and ill will, which hinder progress and well being. 💪

💡 Choose your thoughts wisely for a fulfilling life 💥

🔊 Click play & learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎬

Keywords
positive thinkingmindfulnessself awareness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy