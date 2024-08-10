BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Can You Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) & Mega Doses Of Iodine On The Same Day?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
45 views • 9 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For MMS + Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


What Is MMS? (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3XtqGe2

The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Benefits!) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3VgJRHY

The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF

WARNING NEVER INGEST MMS AND ACTIVATORS THAT COME IN PLASTIC CONTAINERS! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3XgQn4f


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bOZoGg

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dV8Idd

Iodine : Why You Need It, Why You Can't Live Without It by Dr. Brownstein - https://amzn.to/2QYZBNk


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Can You Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) & Mega Doses Of Iodine On The Same Day?


I have made a lot of videos talking about using MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution), a potent detoxifying oxidizing substance, and mega doses of Iodine, an essential mineral with a broad spectrum of detox and healing effects.


Due to videos on these, I frequently get people asking me, "Can You Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) & Mega Doses Of Iodine On The Same Day?" So, I have created this video to answer this question!


If you want to take both of these on the same day but are unsure if you can, watch this video, "Can You Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) & Mega Doses Of Iodine On The Same Day?" from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


Keywords
iodinemiracle mineral solutionmms jim humblemaster mineral solutionmms supplementscan you take mms and iodine on the same daymms lugols iodinemms iodinemms antioxidantsmaster miracle solutioncan you take iodine and mms on the same daycan you take lugols iodine and mms on the same day
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy